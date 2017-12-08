Y los 10 avisos más vistos del 2017 son…

Se termina el año y es momento de sentarse cómodamente a ver todo lo que pasó y nos perdimos o simplemente darse el tiempo que no nos permitimos a lo largo del año.

Es por eso que Youtube, gran empaquetador de contenido cuando promedia el 2017, se encargó de hacer el Top Ten de los avisos más vistos de este año. Para que disfrutes. Para regalar y regalarse. Sentate en un sillón y dale play.

10. Mr. Clean | 2017 Super Bowl Ad | Cleaner of Your Dreams – Leo Burnett Toronto – 17.6m views

9. Levi’s “Circles” Commercial l Full – FCB West – 22.3m views

8. iPhone 7 — The Rock x Siri Dominate the Day — Apple – TBWA/Media Arts Lab – 25.3m views

7. adidas Originals | ORIGINAL is never finished – Johannes Leonardo – 25.4m views

6. 2017 Kia Niro | “Hero’s Journey” Starring Melissa McCarthy – David&Goliath – 25.9m views

5. Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial | “Born The Hard Way” Anomaly – 28.5m views

4. MISS DIOR – The new Eau de Parfum – inhouse – 43.0m views

3. Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect – Weber Shandwick – 90.6m views

2. Clash Royale: The Last Second (Official Commercial) – Barton F. Graf – 110.7m views

1. Samsung India Service (SVC) – We’ll take care of you, wherever you are. #SamsungService – Cheil – 150.3m views