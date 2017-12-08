Teo y la máquina de ideas

Y los 10 avisos más vistos del 2017 son…

Por
Teo
,

Se termina el año y es momento de sentarse cómodamente a ver todo lo que pasó y nos perdimos o simplemente darse el tiempo que no nos permitimos a lo largo del año.

Es por eso que Youtube, gran empaquetador de contenido cuando promedia el 2017, se encargó de hacer el Top Ten de los avisos más vistos de este año. Para que disfrutes. Para regalar y regalarse. Sentate en un sillón y dale play.

 

10. Mr. Clean | 2017 Super Bowl Ad | Cleaner of Your Dreams – Leo Burnett Toronto – 17.6m views

9. Levi’s “Circles” Commercial l Full – FCB West – 22.3m views

8. iPhone 7 — The Rock x Siri Dominate the Day — Apple – TBWA/Media Arts Lab – 25.3m views

7. adidas Originals | ORIGINAL is never finished – Johannes Leonardo – 25.4m views

6. 2017 Kia Niro | “Hero’s Journey” Starring Melissa McCarthy – David&Goliath – 25.9m views

5. Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial | “Born The Hard Way” Anomaly – 28.5m views

4. MISS DIOR – The new Eau de Parfum – inhouse – 43.0m views

3. Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect – Weber Shandwick – 90.6m views

2. Clash Royale: The Last Second (Official Commercial) – Barton F. Graf – 110.7m views

1. Samsung India Service (SVC) – We’ll take care of you, wherever you are. #SamsungService – Cheil – 150.3m views

Teo

más publicaciones

Comentarios



Textos

ALGUNOS CONSEJOS DEL 2008 PARA SUPERAR LA CRISIS DEL 2018

Por Chevi Ramos

Una crisis se puede desencadenar en cualquier momento. En publicidad, constantemente escuchamos que nuestra industria está en crisis. Cambios, miedos, inestabilidad, incertidumbre,…

Textos

Ken M, Rey de los Trolls

Por Juan Diego Pucurull

En el año 2007 me metí de lleno en la cultura de internet, en gran parte por mis gustos nerd empecé a…

Textos

Pensá lateral y adiviná estos acertijos

Por Juan Manuel Barbé

Siempre, en todos los trabajos, llega ese momento en el que no surge ningún tema para hablar y terminás repitiendo las mismas…

SUBSCRIBITE A NUESTRO NEWSLETTER