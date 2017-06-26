Todos los Grand Prix de Cannes Lions 2017

Año tras año con cada edición de Cannes Lions, nos volvemos a enamorar de la publicidad y de esas ideas geniales que te rompen la cabeza, te dan envidia y hacen que recuerdes alguna parecida que se te ocurrió en una linda tarde de agencia, pero quedó solamente en un recuerdo o una papelera.

El festival más importante, donde la creatividad publicitaria se disfruta y aprecia al máximo, este 2017 nos regaló un León de Bronce y dos shortlist. Volvemos a demostrar que a pesar de vivir en un país muy pequeño, hay talento, y siempre de alguna manera u otra nos hacemos notar. Esta vez no fue una gol de Suárez, fue uno en el mundial de la publicidad.

Por si no viste ninguno o te perdiste alguno, en Teo compartimos con ustedes un resumen de lo mejor del Festival, los Grand Prix. Más allá que cada uno tiene su criterio y si nos sentamos en una mesa a conversar capaz no tenemos una decisión unánime, son los más premiados y no hay con qué darle. No lo molestamos más, disfruten de ideas que te dan ganas de no terminar esta semana sin hacer algo copado.

Grand Prix Creative Effectiveness

Van Gogh BnB

Art Institute of Chicago – Leo Burnett Chicago

Grand​ ​Prix​ ​Cyber

Åland Index/Baltic Sea Projects’

The Bank of Åland – RBK Communication, Stockholm

Meet Graham

Transport Accident Commission Victoria – Clemenger BBDO, Melbourne

Did you mean Mailchimp?

Mailchimp – Droga5

Grand Prix Design

The Unusual Football Field

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited – AP Thailand

Grand Prix Digital Craft

Real-time VR Experience for BJÖRK’S Notget

BJÖRK – Analog

Grand Prix Direct

Google Home of the Whopper

Burger King – David

Grand Prix Film

We’re the Superhumans

Channel 4 – Blink Productions

Grand Prix Film Craft

The Blaze – Territory

The Blaze (Musician) – Iconoclast

Grand Prix Glass Lion

Fearless Girl

State Street Global Advisors – McCann New York

State Street Global Advisors – Fearless Girl from MRM // McCann on Vimeo.

Grand Prix For Good

The Refugee Nation

Amnistía Internacional – Ogilvy New York

Grand Prix Integrated

Boost your Voice

Boost Mobile – 180LA

Grand Prix Media

Innovation Saving

JET.com – R/GA

Grand Prix Mobile

The Family Way

Recruit Lifestyle Co. Ltd. – Dentsu Y&R

Grand Prix Outdoor – Campañas

Hay 11 GP de la misma campaña de Twitter, mostraremos 3

Cannabis

Twitter – Twitter

Gloria Steinem & Dorothy Pitman Hughes

Twitter – Twitter

Saturday Night Live

Twitter – Twitter

Grand Prix Outdoor

Fearless Girl

State Street Global Advisors

Grand Prix PR

Fearless Girl

State Street Global Advisors

Grand Prix Print & Publishing – Campañas

Oregon

Burger King – David

Pennsylvania

Burger King – David

Aviano

Burger King – David

Grand Prix Product Design

Payphone Bank

Tigo-Une – Grey Colombia

Grand Prix Promo & Activation

Boost your Voice

Boost Mobile – 180LA

Grand Prix Radio – Campañas

Repeat the Punchline

KFC – Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg

Lored Red Thin Shape

KFC – Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg

Grand Prix Titanium

Fearless Girl

State Street Global Advisors – McCann New York