Todos los Grand Prix de Cannes Lions 2017

Año tras año con cada edición de Cannes Lions, nos volvemos a enamorar de la publicidad y de esas ideas geniales que te rompen la cabeza, te dan envidia y hacen que recuerdes alguna parecida que se te ocurrió en una linda tarde de agencia, pero quedó solamente en un recuerdo o una papelera.
El festival más importante, donde la creatividad publicitaria se disfruta y aprecia al máximo, este 2017 nos regaló un León de Bronce y dos shortlist. Volvemos a demostrar que a pesar de vivir en un país muy pequeño, hay talento, y siempre de alguna manera u otra nos hacemos notar. Esta vez no fue una gol de Suárez, fue uno en el mundial de la publicidad.
Por si no viste ninguno o te perdiste alguno, en Teo compartimos con ustedes un resumen de lo mejor del Festival, los Grand Prix. Más allá que cada uno tiene su criterio y si nos sentamos en una mesa a conversar capaz no tenemos una decisión unánime, son los más premiados y no hay con qué darle. No lo molestamos más, disfruten de ideas que te dan ganas de no terminar esta semana sin hacer algo copado.
Grand Prix Creative Effectiveness
Van Gogh BnB
Art Institute of Chicago – Leo Burnett Chicago
Grand Prix Cyber
Åland Index/Baltic Sea Projects’
The Bank of Åland – RBK Communication, Stockholm
Meet Graham
Transport Accident Commission Victoria – Clemenger BBDO, Melbourne
Did you mean Mailchimp?
Mailchimp – Droga5
Grand Prix Design
The Unusual Football Field
AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited – AP Thailand
Grand Prix Digital Craft
Real-time VR Experience for BJÖRK’S Notget
BJÖRK – Analog
Grand Prix Direct
Google Home of the Whopper
Burger King – David
Grand Prix Film
We’re the Superhumans
Channel 4 – Blink Productions
Grand Prix Film Craft
The Blaze – Territory
The Blaze (Musician) – Iconoclast
Grand Prix Glass Lion
Fearless Girl
State Street Global Advisors – McCann New York
State Street Global Advisors – Fearless Girl from MRM // McCann on Vimeo.
Grand Prix For Good
The Refugee Nation
Amnistía Internacional – Ogilvy New York
Grand Prix Integrated
Boost your Voice
Boost Mobile – 180LA
Grand Prix Media
Innovation Saving
JET.com – R/GA
Grand Prix Mobile
The Family Way
Recruit Lifestyle Co. Ltd. – Dentsu Y&R
Grand Prix Outdoor – Campañas
Hay 11 GP de la misma campaña de Twitter, mostraremos 3
Cannabis
Twitter – Twitter
Gloria Steinem & Dorothy Pitman Hughes
Twitter – Twitter
Saturday Night Live
Twitter – Twitter
Grand Prix Outdoor
Fearless Girl
State Street Global Advisors
Grand Prix PR
Fearless Girl
State Street Global Advisors
Ya viste el video y la foto también, es mejor seguir avanzando.
Grand Prix Print & Publishing – Campañas
Oregon
Burger King – David
Pennsylvania
Burger King – David
Aviano
Burger King – David
Grand Prix Product Design
Payphone Bank
Tigo-Une – Grey Colombia
Grand Prix Promo & Activation
Boost your Voice
Boost Mobile – 180LA
“Cuando gana en más de una categoría, lo mejor es seguir adelante” R.B.
Grand Prix Radio – Campañas
Repeat the Punchline
KFC – Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg
Lored Red Thin Shape
KFC – Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg
Grand Prix Titanium
Fearless Girl
State Street Global Advisors – McCann New York